Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $39.23 Million Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,238,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,170 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.73% of Energizer worth $39,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Stock Down 0.4 %

ENR traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.95. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

