Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $69.41 Million Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Penske Automotive Group makes up 0.7% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.64% of Penske Automotive Group worth $69,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 305.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. NDVR Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 35,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.20.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.03. The company had a trading volume of 73,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,722. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.53 and a 200-day moving average of $153.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.19. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.95 and a 12 month high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.70%.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.