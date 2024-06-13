Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $90.43 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,737,433 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,291 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 1.0% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.23% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $90,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

BK stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,255. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.15. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $60.87.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

