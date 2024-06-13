Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 31,685 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 31,685 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $59,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in United States Cellular by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United States Cellular from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

NYSE USM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.79. 136,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,238. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $60.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 0.52.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.75 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

