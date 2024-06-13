Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 46,737 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,127,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,737 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 2.00% of Mueller Water Products worth $45,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 345,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In related news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at $660,648.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $976,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at $660,648.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:MWA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.59. 597,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,750. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Articles

