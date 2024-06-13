Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,508 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $47,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $66.00. 3,744,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,323,193. The stock has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.20. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.