GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Major Shareholder Purchases $225,149.76 in Stock

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 40,788 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $225,149.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,765,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,939.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GNT opened at $5.50 on Thursday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 288,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 21,452 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 125,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 38,885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 50.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,210,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 405,366 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.