GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Major Shareholder Purchases $225,149.76 in Stock

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 40,788 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $225,149.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,765,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,939.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE GNT opened at $5.50 on Thursday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.