Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,550 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter worth about $206,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Trading Up 0.4 %

TJUL stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.72. 12,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,352. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

