Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 277.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,769 shares during the period. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs comprises about 1.6% of Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

Shares of BUFF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.72. The company had a trading volume of 136,389 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.99.

About Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

