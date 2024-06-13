Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,353 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 128,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

NASDAQ FTSL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.15. 32,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,425. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $46.09. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $46.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

