Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 18,249 Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 60,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.97. The company had a trading volume of 33,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,602. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

