Gates Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,944,371 Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,944,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,859,000. Fortrea accounts for 1.6% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.19% of Fortrea at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTRE. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,212,000. 13D Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,568,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $11,966,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000.

FTRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Baird R W raised Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

NASDAQ:FTRE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.52. 256,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,569. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $41.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortrea news, General Counsel James S. Hanson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

