Gates Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Gates Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898,225 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts makes up approximately 2.1% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $89,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,168,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,421,000 after acquiring an additional 220,737 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,812,000 after buying an additional 3,002,259 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,492,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,317,000 after acquiring an additional 64,925 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 55.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,337,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,043,000 after acquiring an additional 475,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after acquiring an additional 45,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $87,797.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,291.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,933 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,227 in the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE WH traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $73.01. 284,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,343. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Stories

