Gates Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Gates Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,285,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,430 shares during the quarter. Vista Outdoor comprises 3.6% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned 9.09% of Vista Outdoor worth $156,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,671 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,703,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,542,000 after buying an additional 844,865 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 695,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after buying an additional 417,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,884,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after buying an additional 298,199 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

VSTO traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $35.93. 53,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,507. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -330.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

