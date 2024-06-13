GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) is Gates Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Gates Capital Management Inc. cut its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013,663 shares during the period. GE HealthCare Technologies accounts for 3.0% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $131,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,047. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Insider Activity

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

