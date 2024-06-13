GE Investment Management CORP. Invests $92.82 Million in Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF (NYSEARCA:EQLS)

GE Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF (NYSEARCA:EQLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,171,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,824,000. Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF accounts for approximately 26.6% of GE Investment Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. GE Investment Management CORP. owned approximately 1,896.31% of Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,246,000.

Get Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF alerts:

Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EQLS traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,568. Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $26.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46.

Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF Profile

The Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF (EQLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long/short alternatives. The fund seeks to achieve absolute returns and income by investing in a long/short equity portfolio based on a proprietary machine-learning stock selection model. The fund invests in US and foreign companies of any capitalization and seeks to deliver market-neutral exposure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.