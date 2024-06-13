Gendell Jeffrey L Decreases Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Gendell Jeffrey L lowered its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,850 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 82,566 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

SXC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.55. 209,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SXC shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO John F. Quanci sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $48,356.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

