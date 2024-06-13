Gendell Jeffrey L Grows Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 125,671 shares during the period. Helmerich & Payne comprises approximately 0.8% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $14,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of HP stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,259. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.