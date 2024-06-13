Gendell Jeffrey L Purchases 15,300 Shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,577 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 7.21% of HMN Financial worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in HMN Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 204,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMN Financial Price Performance

HMNF traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.85. 785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,512. HMN Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $97.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04.

HMN Financial Increases Dividend

HMN Financial ( NASDAQ:HMNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 5.41%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from HMN Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. HMN Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of HMN Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, money market, individual retirement, and certificate accounts.

