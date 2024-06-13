Gendell Jeffrey L Raises Stock Position in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) by 187.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,361 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 1.47% of Blue Ridge Bankshares worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBS. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ BRBS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.95. 9,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,894. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.69. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares ( NASDAQ:BRBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a negative return on equity of 35.59% and a negative net margin of 35.41%.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

