General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Down 0.6%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $160.34 and last traded at $161.82. 601,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 7,333,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

Get General Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE

General Electric Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.68 and its 200 day moving average is $147.96. The company has a market cap of $176.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.