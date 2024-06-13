Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Generation Income Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Generation Income Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

Generation Income Properties stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.14. 1,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,174. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -0.06. Generation Income Properties has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $4.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Generation Income Properties in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

