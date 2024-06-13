Georgetown University Raises Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Georgetown University grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for approximately 6.2% of Georgetown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Georgetown University’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $18,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% during the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 24,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CP. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.32.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.00. 363,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,059. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.69. The firm has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

