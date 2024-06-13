GeoSphere Capital Management LLC Acquires 100,000 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

GeoSphere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Kosmos Energy makes up about 5.8% of GeoSphere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Kosmos Energy worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,424,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $502,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,188 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,338,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,725,000 after buying an additional 2,690,342 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,736,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,493,000 after buying an additional 2,580,191 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 25.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,699,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $14,762,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KOS. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE:KOS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,983,915. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $419.14 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

