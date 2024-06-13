GeoSphere Capital Management LLC Sells 60,800 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

GeoSphere Capital Management LLC cut its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,800 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for about 4.3% of GeoSphere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 747,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,211,000 after buying an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $6,590,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 91,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 30,519 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 33,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Cameco Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.28. 964,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,654,917. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 134.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

