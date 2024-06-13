GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 109.8% from the May 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
GeoVax Labs Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GOVX traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 118,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,348. GeoVax Labs has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03.
GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
