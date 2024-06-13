GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 109.8% from the May 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GeoVax Labs Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOVX traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 118,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,348. GeoVax Labs has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GOVX Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,626,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 91.38% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

