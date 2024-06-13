GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Trading 1.1% Higher

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €27.50 ($29.57) and last traded at €27.45 ($29.52). 24,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.15 ($29.19).
The firm has a market cap of $716.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28.
GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments in the Americas, the UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and implementation of IT strategies; development of bespoke IT solutions; implementation of sector-specific software; and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.
