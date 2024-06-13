GGV Capital LLC Has $8.72 Million Stock Holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

GGV Capital LLC lessened its position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920,882 shares during the period. Kanzhun accounts for about 8.7% of GGV Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GGV Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Kanzhun worth $8,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,023,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,311,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,615,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,376,000 after acquiring an additional 216,558 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 23.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,050,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,280,000 after acquiring an additional 581,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 353,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 117,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BZ traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,916. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.53. Kanzhun Limited has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $235.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.09 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC started coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kanzhun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

