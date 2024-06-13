Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 6,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 56,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Giga Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 14.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.13.

About Giga Metals

Giga Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Turnagain property with 75 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 40,069 hectares located in the Liard mining division of northern British Columbia.

