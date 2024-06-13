GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Up 1.1%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.48 and last traded at $32.26. 285,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,961,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GCT has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group began coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GCT

GigaCloud Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.87.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $251.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GigaCloud Technology

In other GigaCloud Technology news, CEO Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,769,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,464,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $79,879.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,991.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,769,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,464,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,453,279 shares of company stock valued at $49,256,053. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.