Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Purchases 1,244 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Pool comprises 1.8% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.83% of Pool worth $127,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 11,800.0% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.80.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $6.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $340.18. The stock had a trading volume of 150,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,500. The business’s fifty day moving average is $367.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.02. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $308.45 and a twelve month high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

