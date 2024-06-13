Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 19,320 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 19,320 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of DexCom worth $59,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 990,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $122,866,000 after acquiring an additional 78,239 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of DexCom by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 54,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in DexCom by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in DexCom by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,959 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 162,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

DexCom Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.55. 1,048,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,731. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.42 and its 200-day moving average is $125.88. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $579,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,304 shares in the company, valued at $10,682,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $579,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,682,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,837 shares of company stock valued at $8,377,125. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

