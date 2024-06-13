Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 31,736 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 702,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,736 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $50,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,005 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 328,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,590,000 after acquiring an additional 66,433 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 561,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,382,000 after acquiring an additional 321,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 556.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 105,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,797,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,636. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.78. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of -0.01.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $54,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $332,765.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $54,345.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,518 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

