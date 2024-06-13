Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 4,887 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $25,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 870,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 87,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 87,060 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $4,803,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $14,626,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $6,550,000. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 33,475 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,774 shares of company stock worth $673,993. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Trading Down 3.9 %

ROKU traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,065,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.92. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average is $74.65.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read More

