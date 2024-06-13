Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 49,573 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,315,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,573 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 2.32% of Vita Coco worth $33,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $113,931,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $1,922,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 121,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 41,374 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 899.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 250,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,114,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of COCO stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,181. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on COCO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In related news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $350,229.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 645,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,161,468.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $64,178.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 640,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $350,229.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 645,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,161,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,106. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Profile

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Recommended Stories

