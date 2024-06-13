Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 922 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $29,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,033,000 after acquiring an additional 49,631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in ServiceNow by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $913,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW traded down $6.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $714.87. 641,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,654. The stock has a market cap of $146.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.53, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $729.76 and a 200-day moving average of $736.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

