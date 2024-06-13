Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,803 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Okta worth $21,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Okta by 6.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Okta by 28.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,645,972.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,645,972.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Westpark Capital raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

Read Our Latest Report on OKTA

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $88.20. 545,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,233. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.50.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.