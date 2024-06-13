Gillson Capital LP Has $36.49 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gillson Capital LP grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 3.8% of Gillson Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $36,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in S&P Global by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after purchasing an additional 428,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,762,000 after purchasing an additional 616,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,652,862,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,275,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,560 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $3.58 on Thursday, hitting $436.67. 108,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $426.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.90. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

