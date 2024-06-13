Gillson Capital LP Increases Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,573 shares during the period. Public Storage accounts for approximately 2.5% of Gillson Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $23,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $821,151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Public Storage by 29.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,032,000 after purchasing an additional 729,262 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 615,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,104,000 after acquiring an additional 521,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,786,000 after acquiring an additional 256,326 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,161,000 after acquiring an additional 216,331 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.6 %

PSA stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $277.39. The stock had a trading volume of 94,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,689. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $312.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.04.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

In other news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.75.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

