Gillson Capital LP Purchases New Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 540,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,000. Corebridge Financial comprises about 1.2% of Gillson Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.09% of Corebridge Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,028,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 329,200 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,232,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 793.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,590,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,064,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,332,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.91. 831,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRBG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

