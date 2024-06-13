Gillson Capital LP Raises Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Gillson Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,428 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.22% of Flywire worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLYW. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 13,043 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $313,945.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,852,049.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Price Performance

Flywire stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.39. 202,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,497. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.62, a PEG ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.00. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.81 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLYW. Truist Financial upped their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Flywire from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Flywire from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

