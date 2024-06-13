Gillson Capital LP Sells 19,651 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Gillson Capital LP reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,651 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 769,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,624,000 after purchasing an additional 65,546 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $107,372,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $102.54 and a one year high of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.67.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

