Gillson Capital LP Takes $3.37 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 195,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,000. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.05% of Healthcare Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 260,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.86. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -93.23%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

