Gillson Capital LP Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 159,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,536,000. Prudential Financial comprises 1.7% of Gillson Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.86. The stock had a trading volume of 257,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $121.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.41. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.