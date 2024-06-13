Gladstone Capital Management LLP Has $102.89 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 478,570 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group comprises about 12.1% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gladstone Capital Management LLP owned about 0.37% of Arch Capital Group worth $102,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Credit Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.25. 133,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,812. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.74.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

