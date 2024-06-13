Gladstone Capital Management LLP Has $314,000 Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Gladstone Capital Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 229,503 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up about 0.0% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 89,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,243,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 141,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,067,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WST stock traded down $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $337.00. The stock had a trading volume of 61,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,986. The business has a 50 day moving average of $356.97 and a 200 day moving average of $362.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $310.42 and a 12-month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

