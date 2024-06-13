Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance
Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $24.44.
Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile
