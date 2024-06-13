Glazer Capital LLC Acquires 3,500 Shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Alpha Star Acquisition worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. Finally, Kim LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 391,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 85,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

ALSA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.44. 3,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,783. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29.

Alpha Star Acquisition Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

