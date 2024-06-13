Glazer Capital LLC Buys 2,145 Shares of AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.09% of AlphaTime Acquisition worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATMC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,358. AlphaTime Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90.

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

