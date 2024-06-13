Glazer Capital LLC Buys 41,323 Shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,323 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 3.74% of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $774,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 507.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 89,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 74,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 112,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 63,913 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BUJA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.65. 151,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,505. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $10.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Company Profile

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

